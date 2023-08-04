SPARKS – The Nevada Department of Agriculture has selected Chad Sestanovich as the new Administrator for the Division of Animal Industry.

Sestanovich comes to the NDA with more than 30 years of experience in different areas of animal industry.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Chad’s background, knowledge and skill to oversee the Division of Animal Industry and I look forward to the leadership he will bring to this position,” said NDA Director J.J. Goicoechea.

Sestanovich received his Associate of Applied Science in Animal Science from the College of Southern Idaho and an Associate of Science, Veterinary Technician degree from Truckee Meadows Community College. He has spent his life working in all aspects of agriculture, including everything from animal disease to livestock identification.

Sestanovich was first involved in the animal industry as a ranch hand on his family’s hay and cattle ranch in Nevada. He spent eight years as a Veterinary Technician, and most recently was assistant ranch manager at Mori Ranches.

He will be based in the Elko office and make his home in eastern Nevada with his wife and two daughters.