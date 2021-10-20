Seventh Annual Ghost Tour begins this weekend

ELKO – Elko Downtown Business Association is once again bringing back an old favorite, the downtown ghost tours. The tours offer a chance for people to learn about historical characters from the region with local historian Jan Petersen. Period costumes and whip sharp actors add fun and reality to the experience.
“We have four characters, as usual,” said Petersen who is guiding the tour. “The time periods are from Tuscarora’s early days to Midas during Prohibition.”
Petersen said one of the characters is a female dentist who used to travel the area making calls to patients in different towns.
“Her name was Mabel Young,” Petersen said. “This was the early 1900s. She roamed all over. The practice at the time was to rent out a hotel room, remove all the furniture and you would go to the dentist. She had a route.”
Apparently, if you could not wait until Dr. Young showed up, “You just pulled out a pair of pliers and pulled out the offending tooth. Something really gross like that.”
“We had a murderer in Midas in 1931,” Petersen said. “During Prohibition a woman’s husband wound up dead and she was charged with it.”
Petersen always likes to honor slain lawmen and this year is no exception.
“We have a law man who was killed in a bad poker game in Tuscarora in 1877, William Weaver, who was playing poker and then the guy at the table said, ‘You are a law man and I don’t like you.”’
A duel broke out in the bar.
In another tale a “bad seed” finally gets his dues.
“A ruthless killer named Robert Crozier was hung,” Petersen said. “Crozier beat a guy named Montana Charlie to death. He roamed all over interior Nevada stealing horses before he got caught.”
Kim Otheim, Sharon Owen, Scott Glennon and Kristopher Pooley are locals playing these characters.
The Downtown Business Association does this each year as a means of showing the community its colorful past.
“If you don’t share these stories, they get lost,” Petersen said.
This is the seventh year of the ghost tours.
“It’s a wine walk type format,” she said.
Participants will visit Living Stones Church, the Elko Clock Tower (if weather permits), the Stockmen’s Casino and Ruby’s.
“Last spring Andy Mierens [a former actor] passed away,” Petersen said. “He was perfect, he was wonderful. We are going to give him a toast at the beginning of each show.”
Petersen said participants can experience flamboyance, drama, mystery and intrigue and what it was like during Prohibition.
