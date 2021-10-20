Seventh Annual Ghost Tour begins this weekend

ELKO – Elko Downtown Business Association is once again bringing back an old favorite, the downtown ghost tours. The tours offer a chance for people to learn about historical characters from the region with local historian Jan Petersen. Period costumes and whip sharp actors add fun and reality to the experience.

“We have four characters, as usual,” said Petersen who is guiding the tour. “The time periods are from Tuscarora’s early days to Midas during Prohibition.”

Petersen said one of the characters is a female dentist who used to travel the area making calls to patients in different towns.

“Her name was Mabel Young,” Petersen said. “This was the early 1900s. She roamed all over. The practice at the time was to rent out a hotel room, remove all the furniture and you would go to the dentist. She had a route.”

Apparently, if you could not wait until Dr. Young showed up, “You just pulled out a pair of pliers and pulled out the offending tooth. Something really gross like that.”

“We had a murderer in Midas in 1931,” Petersen said. “During Prohibition a woman’s husband wound up dead and she was charged with it.”

Petersen always likes to honor slain lawmen and this year is no exception.