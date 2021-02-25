Several local businesses accused of COVID-19 violations

ELKO – Local business continue to be reported to the Nevada Department of Occupational Safety and Health Administration for COVID-19 violations, including a substance abuse center that allegedly required employees to work with infected patients.
Complaints against several local businesses have been made in recent weeks, including Vitality Unlimited, H&H Auto, Walmart nail salon, PHC Elko Inc., Boys and Girls Club of Spring Creek, Himiko Sushi and Steakhouse, and the State Inn Café in Carlin.
Two complaint and referral reports were made on Vitality Unlimited, a behavioral health center. An OSHA report stated on Feb. 9 that the business failed to comply with the mandates for face coverings and social distancing, and treated COVID-19 positive patients without sanitizing the area used by them. “The employer has also failed to notify employees that they have been in close contact with the disease and is not requiring them to quarantine,” stated OSHA.
On Jan. 31 a patient started feeling sick and had a fever. The patient was not isolated and was still interacting with employees and patients, according to the OSHA report. “That patient and others patients tested positive for Covid-19. During that time employees were still required to work with the sick patients.”
Vitality Unlimited safety coordinator Vi Larkin said the business responded to state inquiries.
"We have received no violations,” she said. “As a matter of fact, the state health department was impressed that we haven't had any cases for 11 months.”
“We've complied with all of their requests," she said.
OSHA received a complaint on Jan. 25 that PHC-Elko Inc. failed to maintain a six-foot distance between employees and patrons at the hospital vaccination site.
A report on The Boys and Girls Club of Spring Creek was made Jan. 27 for failure of an employee to wear a facial covering. The State Inn Café was reported on Jan. 28 for the same issue.
A Jan. 29 complaint was made against Himiko that stated four employees had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the employer required employees who were in contact with them to work and not quarantine.
A report on H&H Auto was compiled Feb. 8 for failure to comply with the face covering mandate for employees.
The nail salon in Walmart was accused on Feb. 18 of completely blocking two emergency exits and failure to have employees wear facial coverings.
All of the complaints, plus earlier ones, can be viewed on the Nevada Department of Business & Industry website.