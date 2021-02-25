Several local businesses accused of COVID-19 violations

"We have received no violations,” she said. “As a matter of fact, the state health department was impressed that we haven't had any cases for 11 months.”

“We've complied with all of their requests," she said.

OSHA received a complaint on Jan. 25 that PHC-Elko Inc. failed to maintain a six-foot distance between employees and patrons at the hospital vaccination site.

A report on The Boys and Girls Club of Spring Creek was made Jan. 27 for failure of an employee to wear a facial covering. The State Inn Café was reported on Jan. 28 for the same issue.

A Jan. 29 complaint was made against Himiko that stated four employees had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the employer required employees who were in contact with them to work and not quarantine.

A report on H&H Auto was compiled Feb. 8 for failure to comply with the face covering mandate for employees.

The nail salon in Walmart was accused on Feb. 18 of completely blocking two emergency exits and failure to have employees wear facial coverings.