ELKO – Local residents have been breathing smoke from fires in adjacent states but now Nevada is generating more smoke of its own.
Several wildfires started Friday afternoon when thunderstorms moved through northern and eastern Elko County. One fire about 20 miles southwest of Owyhee exploded to 10,000 acres and was still burning out of control at nightfall.
The South Sugarloaf Fire started at approximately 3:45 p.m. It is burning in brush and tall grass with “extreme fire behavior.”
Crews were working to secure perimeter around structures and continue a direct attack on the north flank.
Two fires north of Deeth burned nearly 4,000 acres.
The Pole Canyon Fire five miles north of Deeth was estimated at 2,100 acres Friday night and 50 percent contained. It began at approximately 1:30 p.m. The fire is burning in tall grass and brush.
Two miles farther north, the Road Fire had burned 1,750 acres. It was also 50 percent contained.
Smaller fires of five acres or less started in other parts of the county, including Cedar Ridge, the Jarbidge Wilderness, Texas Springs, the Bald Mountain Mine Road, and the Zaga Ranch.
Patchy smoke is expected throughout the weekend, with highs in the lower to mid-90s.
