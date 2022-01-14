Sewage plant shows virus surge in Elko

ELKO – More than 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Elko County as the virus surged again.

More cases could be on the way, as a sample from the city’s sewage plant taken Tuesday shows a major jump in COVID-19 from the prior week. The virus concentration quadrupled from 281,421 on Jan. 4 to 1,158,263 on Jan. 11.

Samples are taken weekly.

Elko County currently has 181 active cases. The percentage attributed to the new omicron variant was not available from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory on Friday. Roughly 90% of cases in Clark and Washoe counties are now omicron, but the state does not test enough samples from rural areas to obtain accurate readings.

The number of hospitalizations increased from two to three in Elko County as the state hospital association continued to report staffing shortages in rural and southern Nevada.

Elko County’s deaths remained at 127.

The test positivity rate jumped to near 14% after dipping to around 5% at the start of the year.

The percentage of fully vaccinated residents in Elko County increased three-tenths of one percent over the past week, for a total of 19,096.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0