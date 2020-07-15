Sewage survey: 10% coronavirus infection rate in Elko community

Putnam said that one month ago Elko had 37 cases.

“Right now, as [of] when I left the office, we have 277 cases,” Putnam said. “240 cases in less than 30 days is a 750 percent increase. Over seven days it has been about 70 cases, where last Friday was 44 cases, which was a record that made all sorts of news that we don’t want nationally and locally.”

“I understand we want to have events and I understand it is summertime and we all want to go and do the things we normally do," he said. "But, there is a different kind of normal right now. [We must] have the personal accountability to protect ourselves, our families, our other loved ones, our co-workers and our community members. Mutual respect is respecting those around us. I think that also comes together with wearing a mask dutifully. We can see -- and I have warned about this a number of times -- that as the numbers grow higher we start having mitigation on our economy instead of keeping it open.”