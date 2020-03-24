Sewing to save lives

“Then I got an email from Days for Girls and Jo-Anne Fabrics within 10 minutes of each other that calls for everybody who knows how to sew to make these.”

Morreale said most people who sew have flannel and cotton in their stash, especially if they are quilters.

“My business got shut down Wednesday because I am non-essential,” said Niki Taylor. “I needed something to do to keep me busy and help. I am really concerned about those who are immune compromised.”

Taylor’s mother worked for Catalina, a clothing manufacturer in California, and handed down the sewing tradition to her.

Taylor shared the pattern she is using with friends and with Morreale, and Covid 19 Mask Makers was born Friday.

Morreale said the group is producing masks for health care providers, the immuno-compromised and first responders only. The group cannot provide masks for personal use.

“We are trying to keep the masks from going through as few hands as possible,” Morreale said. “Whoever is sewing drops them directly to whoever needs them. I made masks for Bald Mountain Rescue where I work. I dropped them directly at the mine rescuer coordinator’s house.”