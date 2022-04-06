Share the Bounty

ELKO – The Phi Theta Kappa Chapter (Beta Beta Epsilon) and the student government association at Great Basin College are hosting a food and book drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15 in the GBC Solarium and theater parking lot.

“The Beta Beta Epsilon Chapter focuses on community service for children and their families,” wrote advisor Lynette Macfarlan in an email.

The food donations will be delivered to Head Start, Nevada Early Intervention and Communities in Schools food pantries.

Recommended food and hygiene products include cereal bowls, baby food, single packaged oatmeal, Masa Harina, baking mixes, canned vegetables, canned meat, shampoos, baby wipes, and toothpaste. For a full list, contact Macfarlan.

The group is also accepting new children’s books for infants, toddlers and pre-school children who have limited literacy in their homes.

Scholastic books will be on sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the GBC Child Center the same day. Children at the center will host a dessert and lemonade bar for the shoppers.

For more information, contact lynette.macfarlan@gbcnv.edu.

