Share your heart: A story about adoption in Elko County

ELKO – “Every child has their unique story.”

That was the message from Chris and Kathy McHan, whose family includes biological, foster care and private adoption children.

The McHans spoke on Nov. 5 to adoptive families and members of the legal community at the annual luncheon. They wanted to encourage others who might be curious about becoming a foster family.

“If you feel like you can share your heart, you probably should,” said Chris, who works as the Elko County Assistant Ambulance Director. “There’s a lot of children who need that, and sometimes they’re closer to home than we realize. They may be in our own families. They might be our own neighbors.”

The McHans recently adopted an infant, who immediately brought joy to her new siblings who asked for a baby sister.

“Our kids have the unique position of having babies in our family come from lots of different places,” Kathy said. “They were ready to accept her as soon as they knew they were getting a sister. Our six-year-old has been asking me over and over again, ‘How do we get a baby?’”

Through their experiences as a foster family, the McHans realized it would take extra effort to understand and meet each child’s emotional needs. They advised parents to consider that as they meet new challenges every day.

“Whether it’s with kids who are not biologically yours or kids who are biologically yours, [it’s about] taking the time to parent to their unique needs rather than being the same parent to every child you have,” Kathy said. “Because every child truly has their unique story. If you treat them all exactly the same, then you neglect that uniqueness they have and the needs they have.”

The McHans recommended foster parents contact the Department of Child and Family Services for up-to-date information on trauma-informed care and to visit the Quality Parenting Initiative of Nevada website for a variety of resources and training videos for foster and adoptive families.

“I would suggest that even for parents who have nieces or nephews or their own grandkids they are caring for, that QPI Nevada has information to help them become a better parent,” Kathy said.

Social worker Teri Lockie of Premier Adoption introduced the family at the luncheon. She noted the family’s dual experience of adopting privately and through the DCFS and was “thankful they were willing to share their stories and their adoption journeys.”

Elko County’s Adoption Day Luncheon was the first hosted by District Judges Kriston Hill and Mason Simons to honor families who have adopted children within the past year.

The celebration was a different experience for the judges compared with their daily judicial duties.

“I told the families today we don’t always get to see joyful things,” Hill said.

“We often take part in what is the worst day in people’s lives,” Simons added. “This is an opportunity for us to be part of a joyful occasion. It is a special celebration for those who have expanded their families and brought more joy into their lives.”

Adoptions also have a lasting effect on the community, Hill observed.

“By creating forever connections, we are positively changing the course of [children’s] lives,” she said “[For] children in foster care, their parental rights would be terminated [in the courts], and they would be languishing without families. There are studies to show that children who don’t have those [family] connections end up in the criminal justice system or in the child welfare system with their own children.”

Another outcome of Adoption Day is the opportunity to raise awareness about foster care and inspire families to consider becoming foster parents who might want to “help those most vulnerable in our community,” Simons added.

“If anyone has thought about doing something like that, reach out to the Division of Child and Family Services,” he said. “We’re always in desperate need of individuals who have a little extra love in their heart that they can show to the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Speaking from experience, Chris McHan agreed.

“If you love children, if you feel like you can share your heart, take that opportunity to do so,” he said.

