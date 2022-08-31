She was the Cat's Meow: Garden Club, Fair pay tribute to Sallie Knowles

ELKO – When garden enthusiasts bring their flowers and plants to enter at the Elko County Fair they could win a prize for the best cat-themed display, a tribute to longtime Elko Garden Club member Sallie Knowles who passed away in June.

Knowles, who had been the superintendent of the Home Arts Flower Division for several years, will be remembered with the Elko Garden Club-sponsored “Cat’s Meow” theme and through a proposed stained-glass window that would be installed above the entrance to the Flower Building at the Elko County Fairgrounds.

Both the flower arrangement and stained-glass window are a fitting tribute for Knowles, who equally loved cats and gardening, according to her Garden Club friends.

Garden Club President Amber Huff said she remembered meeting Knowles at her first club meeting about three years ago.

“She was extremely welcoming. She introduced me to everybody and made me feel very comfortable,” Huff recalled.

After that, Huff attended a plant dig at Knowles' home. Knowles taught her about transplanting plants and flowers. She also recalled how kind Knowles was to her 2-year-old daughter.

“She was super nice,” Huff said. “After that, we became pretty good friends.”

Shari Temoke knew Knowles for about 20 years as a member of the Garden Club, recalling her themed flower beds and gardens named for movies and authors at Knowles' home.

Knowles, Temoke and former Garden Club President Irma Jo Salo were also working on a project to install a stained-glass window above the double doors of the Flower Building.

Currently, five panes of glass are covered up with wooden planks, but the group envisioned it to be replaced with colorful flowers that are native and hardy to the area and designed in stained-glass.

Approval for the project still needs to go through the Fair Board, Temoke said, but once it is given the go-ahead and completed, shutters would be made to cover the glass and opened during Fair time.

Knowles had been very involved with the project, Temoke said.

Temoke also recalled Knowles' love of cats and visiting her home to see her garden. “We always liked wandering around her yard and looking at stuff.”

Knowles was born in Elko and worked as a teacher throughout Elko County, later becoming a librarian in Reno before moving back to the area and working at the Great Basin College library.

Among her favorite interests, in addition to flowers and cats, were books and bowling. She also belonged to many clubs in the area, including volunteering at the Elko County Fair in the Flower division.

Knowles' presence will be missed this year at the Flower Building by those who knew her.

“Sallie was a light,” Huff said.