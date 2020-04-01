Shed fire spreads to home at Lucky Nugget

ELKO – A shed fire at Lucky Nugget spread to the adjacent residence Tuesday afternoon.

Elko County Fire Protection District and volunteers from Spring Creek, Ten Mile, Lamoille and Jiggs responded to the blaze shortly after 3 p.m.

“Upon arrival, fire had spread from the shed to the residence,” the county reported. “The fire was brought under control around 5 p.m."

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature. No injuries to homeowners or firefighter were reported.

With most of the public staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Elko County Fire Protection District reminded residents of the importance of practicing home fire safety.

“Please ensure that smoke alarms are checked and in working order, children understand home fire safety risks (cooking, heating, electrical) and your family has a practiced fire escape plan in place,” stated the district. “If you are in need of a smoke alarm one can be provided for free. Please call the Elko County Fire main office at 775-738-9960 to schedule a smoke alarm to be dropped off at your residence.”

Resources and recommendations for home fire safety can be found on the NFPA Website https://www.nfpa.org/

