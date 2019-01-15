RENO -- The Nevada Department of Wildlife is reminding everyone that the taking or gathering of shed antlers from public land in Elko, Eureka, Lander, Lincoln, Nye or White Pine counties is prohibited from Jan. 1 through April 30 each year.
“The goal is to allow deer and elk herds in eastern and central Nevada to use their critical winter range habitats with minimal disturbance,” said Tyler Turnipseed, chief game warden for NDOW. “Shed hunting has been growing in popularity and mounting pressure from shed hunters can force animals to move onto marginal habitat and expend crucial energy reserves during critical winter months.”
The regulation was approved last year by the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners as a response to petitions from the eastern Nevada County Advisory Boards to Manage Wildlife. These eastern Nevada CABMW have the most concentrated deer and elk winter ranges, most severe winters, and the heaviest shed hunting pressure.
Shed hunting is still open year-round in the other 11 counties in Nevada.
