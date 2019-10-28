Shed hunting regulations have proven to be a topic of interest in Elko County this year, and the regulations are back on the agenda of this week’s meeting of the Elko County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife. The Elko CAB will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 in the county’s Nannini Administration Building.
Last year the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners approved a regulation prohibiting people from taking or gathering shed antlers from public lands in Elko, Eureka, Lander, Lincoln, Nye and White Pine counties from Jan. 1 through April 30. However, several people told the Elko Wildlife CAB at their February meeting the shed hunting regulations are not working very well.
The Wildlife CAB formed a shed hunting subcommittee which met March 28, and more than 40 members of the public attended the meeting to talk about ways to improve the regulations.
After that discussion, the Elko Wildlife CAB suggested that the time when shed hunting is prohibited should be shortened to Feb. 1 to March 31, with the option to extend the end date to April 15. They also suggested stricter penalties, an ethics course, and a requirement that only people with a resident or non-resident hunting license can hunt sheds.
The Nevada Department of Wildlife is currently proposing to keep the shed hunting season dates the same as they are now, with shed hunting prohibited from Jan. 1 through April 30.
However, NDOW is proposing to adopt two of the ideas suggested by the Elko Wildlife CAB. NDOW is proposing that anyone 12 or older who wants to hunt sheds must take an online course on shed antler collection offered at no charge by the department. The course would have to be completed prior to April 30 in order to hunt sheds that year.
Also, NDOW is proposing that the penalty for hunting sheds in the off-season be increased to nine demerits, and the penalty for hunting sheds during the shed hunting season without having taken the online course should be six demerits.
Hunting, fishing and trapping license privileges are revoked when a person accumulates 12 demerit points within a 60-month period.
Everyone is welcome to comment on these shed hunting proposals at the Elko Wildlife CAB meeting Tuesday night. Elko Wildlife CAB Chairman Jim Cooney will share these comments with the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners at their meeting in Reno Friday and Saturday.
Other proposed changes
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Elko Wildlife CAB will also discuss and listen to public comments on several other proposed regulation changes.
The state is continuing to discuss allowing the transfer, deference or return of hunting tags under certain extenuating circumstances.
“That’s a real moving target,” Cooney said.
The state is discussing updating and simplifying the use of live bait fish and other fishing tackle in NDOW’s western region and southern region. Cooney said one or more fisheries people from the eastern region should be at Tuesday night’s meeting in Elko to discuss these proposed changes.
“They will be available if there are any questions from the public or from the CAB,” Cooney said.
The state is also discussing the possibility of designating two days of the waterfowl season for the exclusive use of veterans and active military.
“There was some public testimony at the last commission meeting that recognized the importance of recognizing our veterans,” Cooney said.
However, some veterans spoke against the idea because it would shorten the waterfowl season for the general public by two days.
It’s hunting season in Nevada, and local wildlife biologists and enforcement people are busy, but Cooney said he hopes some people will be able to attend Tuesday’s meeting to give reports.
“We hope we can get some updates on the happenings here in the eastern region,” Cooney said, “so the CAB as well as the general public have an idea of what’s going on.”
