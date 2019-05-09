ELKO – Two sheds burned late Wednesday afternoon at a home in Ryndon after one of them was ignited by a heat lamp.
County fire crews and Ryndon volunteers responded to the blaze at the corner of Arthur Avenue and Jacinto Drive.
A heat lamp used to warm birds in one of the sheds being used as a chicken coop started the fire, according to Steven Hamilton of the Elko County Fire Protection District.
The two sheds were a total loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.