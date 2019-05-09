{{featured_button_text}}
Ryndon fire

County and volunteer fire crews extinguished a blaze Wednesday afternoon in Ryndon that destroyed two sheds.

 ELKO COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

ELKO – Two sheds burned late Wednesday afternoon at a home in Ryndon after one of them was ignited by a heat lamp.

County fire crews and Ryndon volunteers responded to the blaze at the corner of Arthur Avenue and Jacinto Drive.

A heat lamp used to warm birds in one of the sheds being used as a chicken coop started the fire, according to Steven Hamilton of the Elko County Fire Protection District.

The two sheds were a total loss.

