{{featured_button_text}}
Shelter fins homes for 38 pets

Jonathan Ezekiel adopted Kodak, a sixth-month-old pit bull terrier, for a friend.

 Submitted

ELKO -- This fall’s Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days, held Sept. 27 - 28, was a huge success, according to Elko Animal Shelter manager Karen Walther.

Cheryl and Dave Duffield started Maddie’s Fund after their miniature schnauzer, Maddie, died in 1997. Maddie’s Fund helps supports pet adoption and a “no-kill” nation.

“We were able to find homes for 38 wonderful shelter animals - 29 cats and 9 dogs,” said Walther. “All 38 animals were spayed or neutered before leaving for their new homes.”

Animals adopted from the Elko Animal Shelter also received a rabies vaccination, were microchipped and received their initial, incoming vaccinations.

“Congratulations to all adopters and we will look forward to another Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days event next spring,” Walther said. “It certainly was the most successful one we have had. The community is who we need to thank for adopting these balls of fur. The important thing is that we found homes for 38 animals.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments