Shelter fins homes for 38 pets

ELKO -- This fall’s
Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days, held Sept. 27 - 28, was a huge success, according to Elko Animal Shelter manager Karen Walther.
Cheryl and Dave Duffield started Maddie’s Fund after their miniature schnauzer, Maddie, died in 1997. Maddie’s Fund helps supports pet adoption and a “no-kill” nation.
“We were able to find homes for 38 wonderful shelter animals - 29 cats and 9 dogs,” said Walther. “All 38 animals were spayed or neutered before leaving for their new homes.”
Animals adopted from the Elko Animal Shelter also received a rabies vaccination, were microchipped and received their initial, incoming vaccinations.
“Congratulations to all adopters and we will look forward to another Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days event next spring,” Walther said. “It certainly was the most successful one we have had. The community is who we need to thank for adopting these balls of fur. The important thing is that we found homes for 38 animals.”
Prepping for surgery
Shelter employees intubate this male dog before neutering surgery.
Get that tongue out of the way
The tongue is clamped to make way for the intubation tube and to keep it free from the airway during surgery.
Nails
Shelter employee Lori Stidham clips a patient's nails.
"It's just easier to do it when they are sedated."
Very relaxed
Before surgery cats and dogs are sedated so that employees can easily get them prepped for surgery.
Checking on a patient
Dr. Bill Wright checks on a patient who is having a difficult time coming out of anesthesia.
Teeth inspection
A shelter employee checks a dogs mouth to determine signs of age.
Breathe easy
The doctor and staff monitor the spay and neuter patients with extreme care.
Almost ready
Vet tech Alyssa Mangum and Dr. Bill Wright examine a dog just before moving him into surgery.
Time to go
No gurney necessary, this dog is hand carried into the surgery center.
Covering up
Dr. Wright covers his patient with a sterile, blue sheet.
Preparing to cut
Dr. Bill Wright chooses an instrument as he prepares to castrate a male dog.
Waking up
This kitten wakes up after surgery. Animals usually have an easier time with the spay or neuter surgery when they are fairly young.
What happened?
This big guy was feeling a bit out of sorts after being neutered.
Statistics
Cynthia Delaney
The cat has the time
The shelter appropriately uses a cat-shaped clock.
Donations
The shelter can always use donations.
Visiting an inmate
Animal shelter manager Karen Walther comforts an impounded animal.
"Everything we do is for the best welfare of the animal," she said.
Phone calls
Sadie Pope mans the phones on a busy Tuesday morning.
Missing
A bulletin board at the shelter lists numerous missing pets in the area.
Paperwork
Shelter manager Karen Walther and employee Vicky Cooper go through paperwork in the office.
Checking the computer
Vicky Cooper looks through the shelter's database to check on an animal.
Spare collars
A ceramic kitty watches over a basket of spare collars.
I need a home.
A scruffy dog wants to find a good home.
Elko Animal Shelter statistics
