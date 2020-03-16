Sheriff: 16-year-old Spring Creek girl victim of homicide

ELKO – A body found Wednesday between Elko and Spring Creek has been identified as a 16-year-old girl who went missing on March 8, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Gabrielle (Britney) Lynn Ujlaky of Spring Creek was positively identified by the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“While investigators have been working around the clock following up on leads and tips, a suspect has not been identified,” stated the sheriff’s office. “Currently, there has been no information to indicate danger to the public.”

Ujlaky was last week seen at approximately 4 p.m. March 8 getting into a green Ford F-150 pickup, according to a notice posted March 9 on the sheriff’s website.

The sheriff’s office asked the public to contact them with any information on her whereabouts.

Britney’s body was found at 1:48 p.m. on March 11 in the Burner Basin area near Spring Creek.

“Out of respect for the family, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office requests that citizens refrain from posting rumors and tips on social media sites,” the sheriff’s office stated Monday.