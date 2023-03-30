ELKO – Crashes that closed Interstate 80 west of Carlin for several hours Wednesday resulted in injuries, a diesel spill and a fire, according to the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at Emigrant Summit they found two semi trucks blocking westbound lanes.

“There were at least three additional crashes which occurred after this crash," stated the sheriff’s office. “Multiple people were transported from the scene to the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for their injuries.”

The initial crash caused a fuel spill from one of the trucks, and more than 25 gallons of diesel poured onto the highway and into a water catch basin. The sheriff’s office and Nevada State Police had to shut down the eastbound lanes in order to shuttle emergency vehicles, tow trucks and Nevada Department of Transportation to the scene.

As the tow trucks were attempting to get the semi rigs removed, one of them started a small fire, which was put out by personnel on the scene. I-80 was closed for several hours due to the extensive nature of the crashes.

“Thank you everyone today for your patience and understanding,” said Sheriff Jesse Watts. “We truly appreciate it.”

Eureka had a record .68 of an inch of precipitation on Wednesday, beating the old record of .36 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

Winnemucca received a record 4.6 inches of snow, topping the previous record of 0.9 inches set in 1984.

Dry weather is forecast for Friday and Saturday, followed by another chance of rain and snow beginning Saturday night and continuing into next week.