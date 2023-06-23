ELKO -- The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in locating Alicia Mota, a 15-year-old listed as a missing-endangered person.
“Deputies have been diligently working to locate her,” stated a June 23 news release. “We have reason to believe she is still in the Elko area. We are asking for the community to help in our efforts to return her to her family that is very worried about her, and really wants her to come home.”
Anyone with information on Mota’s whereabouts is asked to contact Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300. Tips may also be submitted through the Elko County Sheriff’s Office App.