Sheriff: Girl missing in Spring Creek

ELKO – A 16-year-old girl last seen getting into a green Ford pickup in front of Spring Creek High School on Sunday has been reported missing, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding her.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gabrielle (Britney) Lynn Ujlaky was seen at approximately 4 p.m. March 8 getting into the F-150, according to a notice posted on the sheriff’s website. She was wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Ujlaky is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair, and a piercing in her nose.

Anyone with information on Britney’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 775-738-3421 or Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300.

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 28 Angry 0