Sheriff honors Joe Royer for avalanche rescue

ELKO – Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza gave special recognition to Joe Royer of Ruby Mountain Heli-Ski for the company’s heroic rescue operations after an avalanche in the Ruby Mountains that claimed one life.

The sheriff said Royer was out flying clients and “pretty much dropped everything and got his staff” to mount the rescue effort in white-out conditions at 10,000 feet. They were able to bring out a young man who was injured.

“His help was unreal. It was phenomenal,” Narvaiza said a day after the award presentation at the Elko County Commissioners meeting.

Three snowmobilers were caught in the avalanche a little before noon on Feb. 20 in the Castle Lake area of the Ruby Mountains, and Ethan Lulay, 19, of Spring Creek died. One of his companions, Kamren Backherms, was injured and another, Taye Pepper, was able to ride out to call for help.

Royer said the helicopter skiing service was started 44 years ago on a March 17, “and you know it’s one of those things that you have both the assets and the expertise to be able to perform some of the things we do that it makes it also easier for us. It’s something we train for. It’s not me. We have a brilliant staff.”

