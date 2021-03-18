Sheriff honors Joe Royer for avalanche rescue

ELKO – Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza gave special recognition to Joe Royer of Ruby Mountain Heli-Ski for the company’s heroic rescue operations after an avalanche in the Ruby Mountains that claimed one life.
The sheriff said Royer was out flying clients and “pretty much dropped everything and got his staff” to mount the rescue effort in white-out conditions at 10,000 feet. They were able to bring out a young man who was injured.
“His help was unreal. It was phenomenal,” Narvaiza said a day after the award presentation at the Elko County Commissioners meeting.
Three snowmobilers were caught in the avalanche a little before noon on Feb. 20 in the Castle Lake area of the Ruby Mountains, and Ethan Lulay, 19, of Spring Creek died. One of his companions, Kamren Backherms, was injured and another, Taye Pepper, was able to ride out to call for help.
Royer said the helicopter skiing service was started 44 years ago on a March 17, “and you know it’s one of those things that you have both the assets and the expertise to be able to perform some of the things we do that it makes it also easier for us. It’s something we train for. It’s not me. We have a brilliant staff.”
He also said Ruby Mountain Heli-Ski has “terrific support” from the sheriff’s office and the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest to fly into the wilderness in life-and-death situations.
Royer said the helicopters are in Elko County from mid-January to mid-April and are available to help in rescues during that time.
The sheriff said Royer’s crew also used explosives to bring the snow down the mountain so rescue workers could safely reach the avalanche site. Lulay’s body was recovered on the morning of Feb. 21.
Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andeozzi said he saw that the sheriff had used the word “extraordinary” on the plaque for Royer.
“We’re ordinary people capable of extraordinary things,” he said of Elko County residents, praising Royer for the teamwork that was “second to none” on the rescue effort. “Thank you from all of Elko County.”
Kamren Backherms’ mother, Sandy Marczak, told Royer she would be “forever grateful” for saving her son’s life. “I know my son will one day make you proud you saved his life.”
Backherms was flown to Salt Lake City for treatment after the avalanche but was at the county’s March 17 meeting. The Backherms family also was present, and Steve and Troy Backherms thanked the sheriff and Royer.
Royer said he was “very appreciative to get the award.”