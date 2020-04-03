Sheriff issues temporary extension on CCW permits
ELKO – Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza announced this week that he is joining other Nevada sheriffs in issuing a temporary extension for Carry Concealed Weapons Permits expiring on or after March 12, 2020.

Narvaiza closed the Elko County Sheriff’s Office to the public effective March 16 in an effort to protect staff and inmates from potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus. This has made it impossible for individuals with expiring permits to begin the renewal process.

To alleviate this issue, Narvaiza has joined with all 17 elected Nevada sheriffs in agreement to the extension in accordance with the following:

• Any Nevada concealed firearm permit that expires on or after March 12, 2020 will be valid until July 15, 2020;

• This is NOT a rolling 120 days, but rather a block of time to allow for the Emergency to end and Sheriff’s Offices to resume administrative functions to complete the required investigation per NRS 202.366;

• An extension of the Emergency will necessitate reevaluation of this Sheriff’s Agreement.

Questions about this should be directed to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office at 775-738-3421.

