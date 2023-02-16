ELKO – Law enforcement responded to a report of a threat at Elko High School on Thursday morning but the Elko County Sheriff’s Office determined it was a false claim.

“Elko High School is safe and there is no active threat,” the sheriff’s office stated during the noon hour.

The incident was apparently part of a prank at several Nevada schools.

Someone called 911 falsely claiming there was an active shooter at Elko High School.

“We were able to track the call to out of the area,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Local law enforcement quickly cleared the school to ensure it was safe.

“Again, the school was cleared and deemed safe by local law enforcement within minutes and there is no threat at the school.”

Fox News in Reno reported that “A fairly new social media trend has been circulating across the United States called ‘swatting.’ Police departments and dispatches receive emergency calls from students barricaded in classrooms claiming to be in danger from a gunman at their school but the calls are fake and the shooters don't exist.”

Similar incidents were reported in Fallon and Boulder City.