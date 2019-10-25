ELKO — The Elko County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that it is staffing the Spring Creek Substation.
The facility located in the shopping mall at 263 N. Spring Valley Parkway is now open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It will be closed one hour daily for lunch.
General services are provided through the substation including answering questions, taking in-office statements, processing of records requests, accepting civil documents for service, and appointment scheduling for Carry Concealed Weapons permits. Payment is accepted only in the form of check, money order or cashier’s check.
At this time, fingerprinting services including convicted person registrations, sex offender registrations, work card applications and CCW applications cannot be completed through the Spring Creek Substation.
All calls should be directed to the main office number at738-3421.
The substation was originally opened in 2008 under then-sheriff Dale Lotspeich. It was later closed during a staff restructuring under former sheriff Jim Pitts.
