Sheriff’s office hires new deputies

ELKO – The Elko Sheriff’s Office has hired six new deputies.

“First they have to put in an application,” said Elko Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mike Silva. “Then we review the application. If their applications turn out good we send out letters for our testing process which is a physical test, a written test and an oral board. From there they will do a background check and then we will send them offer letters [and] call them in and the sheriff will interview them.”

According to Silva, the new hires must then go through 16 weeks of local training for working at the jail. That process is going on now, Silva said.

“They are going to learn how to book people, release people, serve inmate meals, put out medications for the inmates, assist in the control rooms when needed, and transport all over the state,” Silva said. “We also bailiff at the courts every once in a while.”

