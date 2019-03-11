Try 3 months for $3
SPRING CREEK – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding an apparent suicide.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 800 block of Spring Valley Parkway on the morning of March 8. They entered the home and found the man who lives there dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate, Undersheriff Jim Carpenter said Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Elko County Sheriff’s Office at 775-738-3421.

