Sheriff’s office planning ‘VIN Days’ in Spring Creek

ELKO -- In response to the impact of COVID-19 on state and local offices, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office will host two VIN Inspection Saturdays in the month of October.

“Our hopes are to assist individuals that might need VIN Inspections on their vehicle, trailer, OHV or UTV type vehicles and who might find it difficult to obtain the VIN Inspection during normal Monday through Friday business hours,” the ECSO announced.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elko County Sheriff’s Office employees will be available in the parking lot of the Spring Creek High School at 14550 Lamoille Highway on Oct. 10 and 17 from the hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To assist deputies with the OHV or UTV type inspection process, people must bring their documents related to the OHV or UTV.

For more information, contact the Elko County Sheriff’s Office at 775-738-3421.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0