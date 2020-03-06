Sheriff’s report on 2019 activity
0 comments

Sheriff’s report on 2019 activity

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County Sheriff's Office logo

ELKO – The sheriff’s department saw many ups and downs in criminal activity during the first year that Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza was on the job.

Felony arrests were down 15 percent, from 145 in 2018 to 123 last year. Misdemeanor arrests were up 8 percent, from 224 in 2018 to 243 last year.

There was a decline in traffic stops and citations, as well as animal calls. DUIs increased from 56 to 78, however.

School Resource Officers saw declines in bullying cases, child welfare, and drug and alcohol problems, as well as fewer student fights. Truancy cases were up slightly and the number of runaways jumped from seven in 2018 to 23 last year.

There were two homicides in 2019, and 22 suicides.

The department handled 64 reports of sexual offenses, which can include anything from indecent exposure to rape.

Also handled by the department in 2019 were 25 reports of child abuse, 15 assault/battery cases, 35 burglary/theft cases, and 25 fraud/embezzlement.

0 comments
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
El Capitan opens this weekend
Local

El Capitan opens this weekend

ELKO -- Elko will have a new eatery this weekend. El Capitan, a Mexican seafood and American food restaurant, opens its doors for a soft openi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News