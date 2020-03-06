Sheriff’s report on 2019 activity

ELKO – The sheriff’s department saw many ups and downs in criminal activity during the first year that Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza was on the job.

Felony arrests were down 15 percent, from 145 in 2018 to 123 last year. Misdemeanor arrests were up 8 percent, from 224 in 2018 to 243 last year.

There was a decline in traffic stops and citations, as well as animal calls. DUIs increased from 56 to 78, however.

School Resource Officers saw declines in bullying cases, child welfare, and drug and alcohol problems, as well as fewer student fights. Truancy cases were up slightly and the number of runaways jumped from seven in 2018 to 23 last year.

There were two homicides in 2019, and 22 suicides.

The department handled 64 reports of sexual offenses, which can include anything from indecent exposure to rape.

Also handled by the department in 2019 were 25 reports of child abuse, 15 assault/battery cases, 35 burglary/theft cases, and 25 fraud/embezzlement.

