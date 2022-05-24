Sheriff suspends search for missing 19-year-old

ELKO -- The Elko County Sheriff's Office has suspended the active search for Aidan Clune in the Cherry Creek Mountain Range west of Currie.

“We will continue the investigation into his disappearance until the case is solved,” the sheriff’s office said Tuesday afternoon.

Clune, 19, of Sonoma County is known to have traveled from California to Utah on April 26. He then drove back to Nevada and stayed the night in Wells, checking out of a hotel room at approximately 6:23 a.m. April 27. He traveled south on U.S. Highway 93 and parked his pickup truck on the shoulder near mile marker 23. At approximately 8:50 a.m. on April 27 a Nevada State Police trooper found the vehicle abandoned.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified of the situation on April 28, and began a search for Aidan. His tracks were located leaving the area where the pickup was abandoned, and he was tracked for more than 10 air miles.

“During the tracking process Aidan was taking off his shoes and running part of the time. He would remove his shoes and walk across roads barefoot,” stated the sheriff’s office. “There were no additional tracks near Aidan’s footprints, thus indicating he was alone as he walked. Aidan left the vehicle with no additional clothing or survival gear that would indicate that he was pleasure hiking.”

The investigation has revealed that Clune did not have any warrants or other criminal activity that would have caused him to run from authorities.

“It is our belief that Aidan was suffering from a mental episode that caused him to not only leave his vehicle, but that he made very intentional efforts to not be found,” the sheriff’s office said.

His tracks were eventually eroded by rain and snow. The tracks were lost in the Cherry Creek Mountains several miles west of the highway.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search, including Elko County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Great Basin K-9, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, Bureau of Land Management, Nevada Fish and Game, White Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Lander County Sheriff’s Office, and the Civil Air Patrol.

Volunteers covered hundreds of miles, including more than 157 miles with K-9s, 651 miles with volunteers walking, 85 miles on horseback, 265 miles on ATVs, and hours of searching with aircraft. Almost 1,700 man-hours have been utilized during the search.

The sheriff’s office said outdoor enthusiasts who may be recreating in the area of Cherry Creek Mountains are asked to be on the lookout for any clues that may assist in locating Clune.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300, the Elko County Sheriff's Office at 775-738-3421, or submit a tip using the Elko County Sheriff's Office App.

