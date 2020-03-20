Sheriff warns of door-to-door coronavirus scam

ELKO – Residents are being warned about people going door-to-door claiming to offer testing for coronavirus.

Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza posted the warning on the department’s Facebook page on Friday after learning that people were knocking on doors in Spring Creek, telling them they are required to get tested for coronavirus.

“This is not true,” Narvaiza said. “It’s a scam. Elko County and the City of Elko do not have anyone going door-to-door on this matter.”

Those who are approaching residences are possibly trying to gain information or “scope out your house,” he said.

“Do not give them access to your residence and call 911 if one of these subjects come to your house,’ Narvaiza said.

Residents are asked to get a vehicle description and license plate number and call central dispatch if the suspects are driving a car.

