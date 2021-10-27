Sheriff's commendations

Kelsey Kline

Elko County Sheriff’s Deputy Kelsey Kline was commended by Elko County Ambulance Service Director Lee Cabaniss for her response to a March 2021 call about a disturbed woman on the Mountain City Highway overpass in Elko. “Later the ambulance crew on duty learned that Deputy Kline had likely save this patient’s life,” by removing her from the ledge to prevent her from jumping.

Andrew Reitz, Calvern Williams

Andrew Reitz and Calvern Williams of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office were nominated for a Distinguished Unit Award after climbing up an old cell tower and talking down a young man who wanted to commit suicide after losing an unborn child.

Brett Carter, Jim Mathes

Detective Brett Carter and Sgt. Jim Mathes received a letter of commendation in November 2020 after they gave two teenagers who had apparently overdosed on drugs an inhaler while they were being treated by Elko County fire personnel. “If not for their lifesaving actions, these two teenagers could have succumbed to the drugs or incurred significant brain damage.”

