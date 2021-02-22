Sheriff's office provides photo of avalanche

ELKO – One man was killed and another seriously injured Saturday morning in an avalanche in the Ruby Mountains.

Three young men from the Elko area were snowmobiling near Castle Lake high in the mountains above Lamoille Canyon when the avalanche occurred shortly before noon. Elko County Undersheriff Justin Ames said two of them were able to “roll out” away from its path. One of them was injured and one was able to call for help around 11:53 a.m.

A rescue crew from Ruby 360 Lodge helped bring the injured man to safety. He apparently suffered a broken leg and clavicle, and was flown to Salt Lake City for treatment, Ames said.

The sheriff’s office has not released the identities of those involved.

Deputies responded to the incident along with Elko County Fire District and Elko County Ambulance personnel, Elko County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and Ruby 360 Lodge personnel. Ruby 360 is the base site for Ruby Mountain Heli-Ski.

Snow depths in the Ruby Mountains were around 3 feet, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The agency’s snow map listed 38 inches at the top of Lamoille Canyon, 39 inches at Smith Creek, and 43 inches at Green Mountain.