Shooter killed by NHP officer after traffic stop

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was killed Friday night in Elko after shooting at a state trooper who had pulled him over for a suspected traffic violation, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The agency reported that a trooper stopped a vehicle on River Street near 12th Street at about 10:20 p.m. Driver impairment was suspected. Prior to Field Sobriety Testing he fled on foot.

“In the course of the foot pursuit the subject drew a firearm and fired multiple rounds at the trooper,” stated NHP. “The trooper discharged his duty weapon, striking the subject.”

Medical personnel were called to the scene, where the man succumbed to injuries sustained during the shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified by the Elko County Coroner’s Office as Aaron Wesley Keller, 30.

NHP said a handgun was recovered from the scene at the 12th Street Bridge, which was closed for about 12 hours after the incident.

The trooper was not hit by gunfire, according to the Elko Police Department, which is conducting an investigation along with a forensics team from Washoe County.