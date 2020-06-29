Shooter killed by NHP officer after traffic stop

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was killed Friday night in Elko after shooting at a state trooper who had pulled him over for a suspected traffic violation, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
The agency reported that a trooper stopped a vehicle on River Street near 12th Street at about 10:20 p.m. Driver impairment was suspected. Prior to Field Sobriety Testing he fled on foot.
“In the course of the foot pursuit the subject drew a firearm and fired multiple rounds at the trooper,” stated NHP. “The trooper discharged his duty weapon, striking the subject.”
Medical personnel were called to the scene, where the man succumbed to injuries sustained during the shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified by the Elko County Coroner’s Office as Aaron Wesley Keller, 30.
NHP said a handgun was recovered from the scene at the 12th Street Bridge, which was closed for about 12 hours after the incident.
The trooper was not hit by gunfire, according to the Elko Police Department, which is conducting an investigation along with a forensics team from Washoe County.
The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on routine paid administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.
According to Elko Daily files, Keller was accused of burglarizing a home in Spring Creek in April 2018.
He was arrested in August 2018 on charges of burglary while in possession of a gun or deadly weapon, home invasion, grand larceny of a gun, and grand larceny valued at more than $3,500.
He pleaded guilty to burglary in April 2019 and was placed on probation in Elko District Court Dept. 1 after being sentenced to serve one to six years in prison and pay $2,800 restitution.
Keller had multiple prior arrests at the time, including one for domestic battery in January 2018. He pleaded no contest that August and was given a suspended sentence in Elko Justice Court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.