ELKO -- The monthly precision rifle contest at the Elko County Shooting Range has been a popular event since it started about two years ago, so now plans are in place to expand and redesign one of the ranges to better meet the needs of the precision rifle shooters.
“It’s the fastest growing contest we have out there,” said Lee Caton of the Northeastern Nevada Rifle & Pistol Association, which manages the range.
The proposal is to expand the 600-yard range to 1,000 yards.
“We will be adding I believe it’s eight different catch berms at different ranges,” Caton said. “So instead of being perfectly in line as it was for the NRA high-powered contest, which was the original design, there will be catch berms at different ranges and different widths. ... It makes the precision rifle contest a little more complex.”
Caton will talk to the Elko County commissioners about the plans for the shooting range at the county commission meeting on May 1. The NNRPA leased the shooting range from the Bureau of Land Management for years, but Elko County acquired the land in 2014.
The Elko County Shooting Range hosts three monthly shooting contests. The precision rifle contest is the first Saturday of each month. The International Defensive Pistol Association contest is the second Saturday, and the International Practical Shooting Confederation contest is the fourth Saturday.
The events are open to the public. People can come to watch, but they should bring eye and ear protection.
“Participation is also open, but there are club memberships and formal rules if people want to play the games,” Caton said. “Each of the disciplines has separate governing bodies, and they put out rule books, and they have certified range officers.”
Generally the Saturday events start with set-up around 7:30 a.m. and shooting around 9 a.m., and they last until mid-afternoon. Most days about 10 to 30 people participate. They cover a wide age range.
“In the IPSC and IDPA games we have a 9-year-old who shoots 22 with us and shoots quite well,” Caton said.
Caton is happy to have more people learn about the Elko County Shooting Range.
“After all of this time, I still run into people who are shooters and don’t know we exist,” he said.
The Elko County Shooting Range is about 225 acres. In addition to the 600-yard range which will probably become a 1,000-yard range, other facilities include a 300-yard range with shooting benches, nine pistol bays, three shotgun areas, and a 150-yard reserved range for parties of 10 or more.
The funding sources for the shooting range include grants and donations.
The shooting range is a few miles west of Elko. On Interstate 80 take exit 298, go to the north side of the freeway and stay on the main road.
The Northeastern Nevada Rifle & Pistol Association website is nnrpa.org. For more information, call Lee Caton at 775-388-1097.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.