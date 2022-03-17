 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Shop fire extinguished

  • 0
Shop fire extinguished

County firefighters vent smoke from a shop that caught on fire Wednesday night.

 ECFPD

ELKO – County firefighters stationed in Spring Creek responded to a shop fire around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

They found light smoke coming from the roof and through the shop doors, and started initial attack.

The shop had a second story/landing, and due to the damage to the rafters, the crew vented through the front of the garage to release heat and smoke.

No one was injured, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

Also responding were volunteer firefighters from Lamoille, Spring Creek and Elko, the Elko County Emergency Manager, Elko County Ambulance, and the Sheriff’s Department.

The cause of the fire was accidental in nature, reported ECFPD.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New faces file for office

New faces file for office

ELKO – Political newcomers tossed their hat into the ring this week, running for election in several City and County races.

Divorces

Divorces

March 11Jose Luis Guzman and Ashley Nichole Guzman, married April 4, 2019

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigeria: President apologises for oil shortages and power cuts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News