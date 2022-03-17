Shop fire extinguished

ELKO – County firefighters stationed in Spring Creek responded to a shop fire around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

They found light smoke coming from the roof and through the shop doors, and started initial attack.

The shop had a second story/landing, and due to the damage to the rafters, the crew vented through the front of the garage to release heat and smoke.

No one was injured, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

Also responding were volunteer firefighters from Lamoille, Spring Creek and Elko, the Elko County Emergency Manager, Elko County Ambulance, and the Sheriff’s Department.

The cause of the fire was accidental in nature, reported ECFPD.

