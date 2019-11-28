'Shop Local' selections

Elko Fly Shop

Elko Fly Shop is one of the last independent fly shops in the state of Nevada. Joe Doucette, conservation educator at Nevada Department of Wildlife, owns the small store that provides quality products for anglers. You can browse from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays at 310 Silver St. If you have no idea what your “fisherman” wants, get a gift certificate.

Route 40 Village

This antiques cooperative has something to offer any shopper. Every corner is full of handmade items and collectibles. Drive over to 350 W. Idaho St. for a shopping extravaganza.

Cowboy Arts and Gear

“Chip chuckers” make a great gift for those who have a sense of humor and enjoy playing Frisbee. Find a variety of other Nevada-related items in their gift shop at 542 Commercial St.

Chique, Unique and Antiques

Customers can browse this store for hours without seeing it all. Come by for hot chocolate and cookies on Nov. 30. You can park in the downtown corridor and hit all of the small shops in the vicinity, including this one at 608 Commercial St.

Carlin Trend