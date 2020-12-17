 Skip to main content
'Shop with a Cop' benefits 95 children
'Shop with a Cop' benefits 95 children

Shop with a Cop benefits 95 children

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers pose with Santa and Mrs. Claus during the "Shop with a Cop" event.

 Submitted

ELKO – A modified version of the annual “Shop with a Cop” event was held Dec. 12 for the benefit of 95 children in Elko, Eureka and Lander counties.

According to marketing director Ashley Jefferson, the group delivered and coordinated pickups of gifts for the children.

“We are a 501c3 nonprofit that is 100 percent community donation based,” said Jefferson. “We had multiple agencies across the counties volunteer to deliver gifts to families. This included law enforcement and first responders."

This was the 27th year for the event.

Jefferson said the group also did a tribute to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Ben Jenkins, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year. Jenkins was a volunteer for the organization for many years.

His photo was included on this year’s poster. Mugs and pins that were given to all volunteers had his badge number on them.

