Shop with a Cop helps 100 children

ELKO – Shop with a Cop helped 100 children from Elko, Eureka and Lander counties this year.

Ashley M. Jefferson with Nevada State Police said each child checked in and was partnered with a volunteer from various law enforcement and first responder agencies. They were given a coat if they wanted one, and had breakfast and pictures taken with their volunteers and Santa. Breakfast was donated by both Elko McDonald’s.

The group convoyed to Walmart with lights and sirens. Santa led the cavalcade in Elko PD’s MRAP armored vehicle. The children had a shopping spree at Walmart with their volunteer where they could spend $200 on whatever they wanted.

Officers and volunteers then wrapped their presents and gave them a dental hygiene kit and a $100 grocery store gift card to provide Christmas dinner to their families.

Donors included Premier Drilling, NNRH, Kinross, Nevada Gold Mines, Adobe Middle School Honor Society, the Don Wilkinson Golf Tournament and Elko Tool and Fastener, Codale Electric, Elko POW/MIA, Wendover Nugget/Maverick Gaming and various other Elko business and community members, as well as all of the participating agencies.

Shop with a Cop, a 501C3 nonprofit charity, is 100% community based and funded by donations.

Organization members thanked Flagview Intermediate School, both local McDonald’s, Cripps Photography, Home Depot, Carry on With Style Salon in Spring Creek, Santa and Walmart.

--

Law enforcement torch run for Special Olympics:

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0