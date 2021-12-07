 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'Shop with a Cop' slated Saturday

  • 0
Shop with a Cop

Trooper Jonathan Goolsby helps a boy pick out toys during a previous Shop with a Cop at Kmart.

 File Photo

ELKO – “Shop with a Cop” will bring about 100 children to Walmart on Saturday, according to Ashley Jefferson with Nevada State Police.

A caravan will run from Flagview Intermediate School down to Idaho Street and up Mountain City Highway to Walmart, starting at approximately 9:15 a.m. Emergency vehicles will have their lights and sirens on.

Jefferson said there will be approximately 75 to 90 emergency vehicles on the road at that time, including police cars, fire vehicles and others.

2019 Festival of Trees:

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Trees, wreaths installed for annual fundraiser

Trees, wreaths installed for annual fundraiser

“Each item will have a placard in front of it that has the item number and who donated it and it will have the QR code,” said Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Executive Director Katie Neddenriep.

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesian president promises to widen volcano evacuation efforts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News