'Shop with a Cop' slated Saturday

ELKO – “Shop with a Cop” will bring about 100 children to Walmart on Saturday, according to Ashley Jefferson with Nevada State Police.
A caravan will run from Flagview Intermediate School down to Idaho Street and up Mountain City Highway to Walmart, starting at approximately 9:15 a.m. Emergency vehicles will have their lights and sirens on.
Jefferson said there will be approximately 75 to 90 emergency vehicles on the road at that time, including police cars, fire vehicles and others.
