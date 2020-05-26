Short week ahead: Forecast turning much warmer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and the weather this week is definitely looking summery.

Highs will be in the mid-80s Tuesday and gradually increase until reaching the mid to upper 90s on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Moisture and some weak activity is expected to move into northern Elko county Tuesday, bringing chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms in the higher terrain. Otherwise the high pressure building over the Desert Southwest will continue the dry conditions and warming trend for the region,” stated forecasters.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s, compared to below freezing just a few days ago.

Elko’s May precipitation is running short at .65 of an inch, compared with a normal mark of .78, although weather systems last week did bring additional snow to mountain ranges.

