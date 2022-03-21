Shot of snow in mountains, warming trend ahead

ELKO – Lamoille Canyon received several inches of new snow from the latest weekend storm but much of it could be melting soon.

The SNOTEL site at Upper Lamoille Canyon measured 7 inches of new snow for a total depth of 39 inches. Green Mountain in the south Rubies saw only 3 inches for a total of 27.

Upper Tent Mountain in the East Humboldt Range also received 7 inches while no new snow was measured at nearby Hole-in-Mountain.

Jacks Peak in the Independence saw 3 inches, and Pole Creek Ranger Station at Jarbidge only 2 inches.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for warming temperatures this week as the wind pattern shifts up from the south. Highs that were nearly 15 degrees below normal in Elko over the weekend will climb to more than 15 degrees above normal by Friday. Highs could be in the mid-70s by Saturday.

Beginning Wednesday, nighttime lows will remain above freezing.

Mostly clear weather is expected this week and heading into the weekend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0