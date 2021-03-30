Shuffling Elko's tourism dollars

The updated code will allow for destination development to increase business and leisure travel to Elko and clarify that the ECVA will determine appropriate marketing campaigns, sponsorships, packages and programs through the marketing funds, as well as allow personnel to be paid out of the fund.

Neddenriep said the relief to the general fund will free up money to meet expenses other than marketing and tourism promotion, including debt service on the ECVA’s Conference Center. The center was built in 2015.

“Financial impacts to the ECVA have been significant and sustained,” Neddenriep said in a March 24 email.

The ECVA lost revenue from rental fees and catering of events that were canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, as well as lower revenue from room taxes and 2020 cancellation of the Elko Mining Expo, which will be held this year, as well as the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering that was virtual this year.

The convention center was shut down after the mid-March 2020 COVID-19 pandemic restrictions went into effect, but the building reopened June 1 while following state mandates.

ECVA reduced the number of employees from 14 to 10 because of the pandemic.