Shuffling Elko's tourism dollars

ELKO – As the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority continues to take a major hit to revenues because of COVID-19 restrictions, the ECVA is hoping a change in Elko’s city code governing room taxes would provide financial relief.
“At present, overhead/administrative expenses related to the marketing efforts led by the ECVA are funded out of the general fund. If approved, the ECVA will consider allocating personnel costs for our convention and tourism manager position to the marketing fund,” ECVA Executive Director Katie Neddenriep said.
Elko City Council has initially agreed to amend the ordinance so that funds that now go strictly to marketing and tourism promotion could be used for administration and overhead expenses, including personnel. Final reading and council action is expected at the April 13 meeting.
Elko Councilman and ECVA Board member Chip Stone told the council at its first meeting in March that the change “will keep the world spinning over there,” and is a “great way” to take care of employees.
“This will give you more operational flexibility,” Mayor Reece Keener said.
The ordinance governing transient lodging taxes collected by the city restricts use of a portion of the room tax funds for marketing and tourism. ECVA receives a share of the city’s collection of a 14% room tax for its general fund and a separate portion for the marketing fund.
The updated code will allow for destination development to increase business and leisure travel to Elko and clarify that the ECVA will determine appropriate marketing campaigns, sponsorships, packages and programs through the marketing funds, as well as allow personnel to be paid out of the fund.
Neddenriep said the relief to the general fund will free up money to meet expenses other than marketing and tourism promotion, including debt service on the ECVA’s Conference Center. The center was built in 2015.
“Financial impacts to the ECVA have been significant and sustained,” Neddenriep said in a March 24 email.
The ECVA lost revenue from rental fees and catering of events that were canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, as well as lower revenue from room taxes and 2020 cancellation of the Elko Mining Expo, which will be held this year, as well as the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering that was virtual this year.
The convention center was shut down after the mid-March 2020 COVID-19 pandemic restrictions went into effect, but the building reopened June 1 while following state mandates.
ECVA reduced the number of employees from 14 to 10 because of the pandemic.
Neddenriep said Gov. Steve Sisolak’s “continued restrictions on gatherings and meal service/catering options severely limit the types of events possible in the convention and conference facilities. This is having a significant, negative impact on facility-use revenue streams. For the current fiscal year, the ECVA has had no catering revenue, whereas historically this accounts for 12-14% of our facility use revenues.”
She said ECVA cut the budget for facility revenues by 45% for the current fiscal year, and “we are projecting to fall short of this reduced facility revenue budget by 35%.”
Transient lodging tax revenues were down year over year and continue to be down. Neddenriep said the room taxes for the 2019-2020 fiscal year that ended June 30 were down 20% from the prior year, and year to date for the current fiscal year they are averaging about 5% lower than the previous fiscal year.
The tentative budget overview that the ECVA Board saw at its March 23 meeting shows that total revenues expected to the general fund for the 2021-2022 fiscal year will be roughly $1.78 million and revenues for the marketing fund will be $512,385.
With $198,166 in revenue for facility expansion and $533,400 for capital projects, total revenue for all funds is estimated at a little more than $3.02 million. Expenditures of $3.06 million leave a deficit of $38,877.
Expenditures for the general fund are estimated at $2.1 million for a deficit of $326,253. The audited ending fund balance as of July 1, 2020, was $1.12 million, and the fund balance for the end of the 2022 fiscal year is estimated at $564,609.
The overview also predicts expenditures of $715,975 for the Marketing Fund, for a $203,590 deficit. Before carryover funds of $1.25 million, the ending fund balance is estimated at $732,451 for June 30, 2022.
The facility expansion fund will not have any expenditures in the upcoming fiscal year. There was a carry-over balance of $134,608. ECVA plans to transfer $150,000 out, leaving a fund balance on June 30, 2022, of $52,400.
The capital projects fund will have expenses totaling $240,600, for an excess of $292,800. The ending fund balance at the start of the current fiscal year was $2.23 million, and the tentative plan is to transfer out $200,000. The ending fund balance for 2020 is projected at $2.11 million, according to the tentative budget overview.