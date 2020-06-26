Shutters and The Ruby restaurant, a transformation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — The Hilton Garden Inn and restaurant have recently been transformed into Shutters and The Ruby.

“Hilton Garden Inn was a franchise property,’” said general manager Callie Tregida. “It is still the same owners but we did ‘deflag’ (became an independent property) as of June 1.”

Tregida explained that when the property was under the Hilton Garden Inn franchise the organization had to follow certain franchise guidelines. Now, the owners have more flexibility in operating the hotel and restaurant.

The building’s exterior has been completely redone. Inside the lobby has also undergone a huge transformation. The lobby and rooms are all decorated with regional imagery, according to Tregida.

“We are going to start the room remodel in September or October,” Tregida said.