Shutters and The Ruby restaurant, a transformation
Shutters and The Ruby restaurant, a transformation

ELKO — The Hilton Garden Inn and restaurant have recently been transformed into Shutters and The Ruby.

“Hilton Garden Inn was a franchise property,’” said general manager Callie Tregida. “It is still the same owners but we did ‘deflag’ (became an independent property) as of June 1.”

Tregida explained that when the property was under the Hilton Garden Inn franchise the organization had to follow certain franchise guidelines. Now, the owners have more flexibility in operating the hotel and restaurant.

The building’s exterior has been completely redone. Inside the lobby has also undergone a huge transformation. The lobby and rooms are all decorated with regional imagery, according to Tregida.

“We are going to start the room remodel in September or October,” Tregida said.

Tregida said the operation has the ability now to be more flexible with package deals and discounts. The hotel offers long-term stay options. There are six suites available with kitchens.

“If anyone comes to the front desk and signs up to stay with us [using their email address] we are giving 15 percent off their room rate,” Tregida said.

The restaurant includes a brand new menu, including items like salmon, chicken-fried steak, meatloaf, eggplant Parmesan and fresh cut rib-eye steaks.

“It’s a pretty close-to-home” menu,” said executive chef Kirby Thomas. “We use mostly fresh ingredients. We are going to do daily specials for lunch and dinner. We will eventually have weekly drink specials.”

Kirby especially loves cooking steaks. He said the ribeyes are cut right on the premises.

“With us leaving the Hilton we can explore more horizons,” Kirby said. “It’s called ‘unshackled.’”

The Ruby

Lunch: TBD

Dinner: 5 – 9 p.m.

