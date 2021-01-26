Sign-up for natural gas Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK – Work on the next phase of Southwest Gas Corp’s Spring Creek expansion could begin this spring.

An outreach campaign for residents living along the planned natural gas route is expected to start this week, said Debra Gallo, director of regulatory projects for Southwest Gas Corp.

“We’re going to go tract-by-tract,” she said. “We’re going to be sending a letter to go over the things we are going to do. We will try to have people set up appointments, but make sure everybody gets contacted.”

The company has already talked to schools and businesses along the route, Gallo added.

Southwest Gas has identified about 475 homes and commercial properties for Phase 2.

Information and updates about the expansion and how to sign up for the utility will go out to property owners via social media and the SCA’s monthly newsletter.

Additionally, the company’s website will have maps detailing the expansion and information about converting appliances.

“We want to make sure everyone is clear on what we’re doing,” Gallo said.

