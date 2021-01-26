Sign-up for natural gas Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK – Work on the next phase of Southwest Gas Corp’s Spring Creek expansion could begin this spring.
An outreach campaign for residents living along the planned natural gas route is expected to start this week, said Debra Gallo, director of regulatory projects for Southwest Gas Corp.
“We’re going to go tract-by-tract,” she said. “We’re going to be sending a letter to go over the things we are going to do. We will try to have people set up appointments, but make sure everybody gets contacted.”
The company has already talked to schools and businesses along the route, Gallo added.
Southwest Gas has identified about 475 homes and commercial properties for Phase 2.
Information and updates about the expansion and how to sign up for the utility will go out to property owners via social media and the SCA’s monthly newsletter.
Additionally, the company’s website will have maps detailing the expansion and information about converting appliances.
“We want to make sure everyone is clear on what we’re doing,” Gallo said.
In December, the company completed Phase 1 of the $61.9 million expansion project, installing a high-pressure gas pipeline to 62 homes in the Elko Summit Estates.
The second phase will bring the high-pressure pipeline from Elko Summit Estates into Spring Creek, ending at Palace Heights-Tract 400.
Currently, Southwest Gas is finalizing permits with the Nevada Department of Transportation and Bureau of Land Management, Gallo explained.
“We are hoping to go to bid on the project as soon as we get our final permits,” she said.
Representatives from Southwest Gas, including Gallo, will update the Spring Creek Association’s Board of Directors at their regular meeting tomorrow evening.
The board is also scheduled to review and discuss three land-usage agreements along Lamoille Highway to install pipeline and regulator stations at the northeast side of Palace Parkway; the northwest side of the roundabout near Licht Parkway; and the intersection of Spring Creek Parkway and Lamoille Highway.
The goal is to get the second phase done within the year, Gallo said.
“2021 is a pretty aggressive schedule, but we will get it done.”
The board of directors meets at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in the Fairway Community Center at 401 Fairway Boulevard.