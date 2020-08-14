You have permission to edit this article.
Signal repairs could cause traffic delays next week
Signal repairs could cause traffic delays next week

ELKO – Lane restrictions and travel delays are possible on some main city roadways next week as repairs are done on traffic signals.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, the City will be making repairs to the traffic signals at the intersection of Errecart Boulevard and Lamoille Highway.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the City will be making repairs to traffic signals on Mountain City Highway at the intersections of Spruce Road and at Walmart Boulevard.

“There will be lane restrictions in place. Expect possible delays and plan accordingly,” advised the City.

Drivers should obey all traffic control devices and use extra caution around the intersections.

