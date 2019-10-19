ELKO –”Don’t let a bad day make you feel like you have a bad life.”
“You are enough.” “Life is beautiful.” “You matter!”
These are some of the messages on about 100 signs that were placed on streets leading to local schools in Elko and Spring Creek in September. The placards encourage people to think about the positives in life and let go of the negatives.
The idea for the signs came from the Taelor Legacy, a local suicide awareness and prevention group that aims to end the stigma associated with suicide. It also hopes to prevent another family from enduring the pain of losing a child or a loved one to suicide.
In 2018, the nonprofit Taelor Foundation was started by Kristi and Jeremy Muth in honor of their daughter Taelor Lynn Anderson who committed suicide five years earlier.
Kristi Muth vowed “to live out Taelor’s memory and honor her.”
This year, the group bought lunches for Elko High School students at Dairy Queen and Maverick, and handed out ice cream at Spring Creek High School. They also participated in the Walk in Memory Walk for Hope 5k and the Health and Wellness Fair.
But mostly, it’s getting the word out that “it’s OK not to be OK,” said Kristi Muth.
Drawing on their personal experience with loss and grief, the Muths said they created the Taelor Legacy to prevent another family from enduring the pain of losing a child to suicide.
Suicide rates continue to climb in Elko County. According to a report from the Elko County Sheriff’s office this month, there have been 21 suicides this year, which is six more than in 2018.
Jason and Sarah Mayne recently joined the group following the loss of their son Denali Alzugaray, who committed suicide about a year ago. Getting involved in the group was something they wanted to do to continue Denali’s legacy.
You have free articles remaining.
“The reason we got involved is that Denali was such a kind and caring person,” said Sarah Mayne. “We’ve had people coming forward, learning that he was a friend to those that were hurting. He was available for them. I think that’s a good way to honor his memory.”
Finding ways to tell teens that someone cares about them is one of Jason Mayne’s motivations for pouring his energies into the group’s mission statement, which is “making everyday suicide awareness day.”
“The fact we are able to do something for the community to show these kids love — maybe my son didn’t die in vain,” Jason Mayne said, holding back tears. “I’m doing it to honor my son. I’m doing it for myself. I know I’ll see my son again someday. However, while I’m here, I want to help all those that I can.”
Although the year has been a painful one, the Maynes said they have relied on their Christian faith to get them through the moments they don’t feel like facing another day.
“God has shown us that He’s still faithful and that you have a hope and a future,” Sarah Mayne said. “If we can share that [message] to kids through the Taelor Legacy face-to-face, that’s breathing life into them. It’s following what we’re called to do, which is to love others.”
At the Health and Wellness Fair, the Taelor Legacy offered face painting for kids, and “just tried to engage the public and let them know we care,” Jason Mayne said.
“We tried to engage the crowd and talk to people about being a friend to others, not tearing each other down, and letting others know they have someone to talk to.”
There has been some response to the group’s efforts. At least one person has expressed interest in joining the group, which has about 16 active members. And the group is working with orthodontist Dr. Brian Anderson’s anti-bullying campaign.
The Taelor Legacy has some more outreach events in the planning stages that have not yet been finalized. But as the Maynes reach the first anniversary of Denali’s passing, they are trying to keep everything in perspective as they continue to grieve.
“I don’t think it’s something you ever get through. It’s something you learn better coping mechanisms to cope with it,” Jason Mayne said. “There’s not a day, not a minute that goes by that I don’t think about my son and miss him. But there’s still good in every day, and I have to focus on that and keep going forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.