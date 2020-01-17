Silver Dollar Club: the end of an era

Jake Litchfield bartended at the Silver Dollar during the change-over and helped during the remodeling. "Sam told us, 'I can't pay you, but help yourself to the beer cooler.' It was a blast."

Jesse "Red" Braaten, a bartender at the Silver Dollar for almost three years, said, "The Silver Dollar is the land before time. It is the Society of Misery and Regrets."

Braaten related a legendary story about a drunk walking into the Silver Dollar and being turned away. The man leaves, walks around the corner, and re-enters unwittingly through the side door. The bartender says, "I told you, I'm not serving you." The drunk says, "Geez -- how many bars do you work in?"

Petersen clarified an interesting detail of the Silver Dollar's architecture: the trough running along the bar's baseboard. "It's not a urinal, it's for people spitting chew." The trough, which fascinated her a child, had a trickle of water running through it, "It was a new age, high-efficiency spittoon," Petersen said.

Horvitz said that while the Silver Dollar always hosted bands, "I just brought the music to a whole new level." His stage has showcased both kinds of music, rock and roll as well as "Underground extreme metal, to pop, to reggae, to Irish country, to everything."