Silver Dollar Club: the end of an era

ELKO -- The Silver Dollar Club, an iconic watering hole in one of Elko's oldest buildings, is closing at the end of this month.
Sam Horvitz, the Dollar's proprietor, posted Jan. 3 on his Facebook page, "I decided that this will be my final month at the Silver Dollar. I've been waiting to buy the building for years now. I've dealt with excuse and delay after delay and my faith and patience have finally run out."
Horvitz said he reached a point of choosing between his life and his livelihood at the saloon, which has a history tapping into Elko's oldest wild-west days.
The brick building at the corner of Fourth and Commercial streets began its life as Elko's first bank, founded by Jefferson Henderson in 1880. After the four-story Henderson Bank building opened in 1929 across the railroad tracks, currently the site of the downtown parking corridor, the old bank became a Safeway grocery store.
Local historian Jan Petersen, director of the nearby Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum, said the building was a "soft drink" parlor during Prohibition. President Franklin Roosevelt passed the Cullen-Harrison Act which legalized 3.2% beer on April 7, 1933, now known as "National Beer Day," months before the 21st Amendment officially repealed Prohibition on Dec. 6, 1933.
Anticipating this Constitutional approval of the pursuit of happiness, Robert "Doby Doc" Caudill opened the Silver Dollar Club Nov. 18, 1933, under the proprietorship of Ace Womack.
Petersen related a story from her oral history of Shorty Miglioretto, who bartended at the Silver Dollar during Prohibition. Pete Atcaina came into town from his sheep ranch north of Deeth. He paid for a drink at the Silver Dollar, then wanted to put a second drink on a tab. After the bartender refused to extend credit, Atciana became angry and got thrown out.
"Atciana went to Doc's house at 9:30 that night, told Doc the story, then wrote a check on the spot for the price of the bar, went back and fired the bartender," Petersen said. "The next day, after the heat of anger, he felt the bartender had integrity in refusing to extend credit to somebody he didn't know, and gave him his job back."
Horvitz's own tale of proprietorship echoes this old story. After moving to Elko in 1999 over Labor Day Weekend, he started bartending at the 449er Club in 2003.
"I was the last bartender to ever work a shift there," Horvitz said.
After working at Good Time Charlee's a few years, Horvitz came to the Silver Dollar in 2007.
A few years later, he decided to talk to the owners and "I fired my boss, pretty much, and became proprietor. I'm the owner of the LLC, just not the building itself," he said.
Horvitz became "the power behind the throne, the money maker," on May 1, 2014.
Jake Litchfield bartended at the Silver Dollar during the change-over and helped during the remodeling. "Sam told us, 'I can't pay you, but help yourself to the beer cooler.' It was a blast."
Jesse "Red" Braaten, a bartender at the Silver Dollar for almost three years, said, "The Silver Dollar is the land before time. It is the Society of Misery and Regrets."
Braaten related a legendary story about a drunk walking into the Silver Dollar and being turned away. The man leaves, walks around the corner, and re-enters unwittingly through the side door. The bartender says, "I told you, I'm not serving you." The drunk says, "Geez -- how many bars do you work in?"
Petersen clarified an interesting detail of the Silver Dollar's architecture: the trough running along the bar's baseboard. "It's not a urinal, it's for people spitting chew." The trough, which fascinated her a child, had a trickle of water running through it, "It was a new age, high-efficiency spittoon," Petersen said.
Horvitz said that while the Silver Dollar always hosted bands, "I just brought the music to a whole new level." His stage has showcased both kinds of music, rock and roll as well as "Underground extreme metal, to pop, to reggae, to Irish country, to everything."
Matt Downs, lead cigar-box guitarist of Muddy Boots and the Porch Pounders, said, "The first time I played with a band on stage was at the Silver Dollar. Sam was a major supporter of live music in Elko, both local acts and touring bands. With the Dollar closing it will leave a void in the Elko music scene."
The Silver's stage has also hosted open mic comedy nights -- and my own stand-up comedy debut. Horvitz said my routine was "delightfully wholesome," which surprised me since some of my pirate jokes were definitely rated Rrrrr.
"I take pride that I was the most unorthodox business in the community," Horvitz said.
As a disclaimer for journalistic integrity, I must admit that Sam is my friend and that I feel a sense of loss knowing this landmark is closing, a sentiment shared by many, many different members of our community.
The Silver Dollar at 400 Commercial Street hosts their comedy night roast of Horvitz at 8 p.m. Jan. 17, and their closing date is Jan. 30 with details to be announced.