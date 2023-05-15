SPRING CREEK -- Past activities have included the State Convention, Tree Sales, Sporting Clay Shoot, and Mule Deer Dinner.

State Convention

As this year comes to a close we are happy and proud of our Silver Sage FFA Chapter who competed at the state convention and took first in four Career Development Events:

Ag Mech: Leah Smith, Hyland Burton, Zane Wines, Daniel Mendez

Ag Sales: Simon Shafner, Colton Hanson, Daniel Mendez, Charlie Wright

Novice Ag Mech: Charlie Wright, Wyatt Mclard, Douglas Iliff, Brock Campbell

Marketing Plan: Rachel Kalvelage, Dallie Jensen, Hyland Burton

We are proud of all 45 of our members for participating at the Nevada State Convention. Their efforts did not go unnoticed by those who have earned individual awards. We want to congratulate our STAR proficiencies and Rachel Kalvelage for earning Gold in Diversified Livestock along with receiving the Don Campbell Scholarship. Our officer team performed greatly with their books this year, receiving the Superior chapter and National chapter awarded to Rachel Kalvelage and the officer team. The officers also received Gold High:

Reporters Book: Hyland Burton

Secretary Book: Lavanna Collins

Treasurer Book: Trent Sarman

Historian Book: Ramsey Bottari

Tree Sales

Our chapter had the opportunity to work with the Nevada Department of Forestry to provide trees to our community through our FFA chapter, allowing us to receive funds for our Nationals trip and simultaneously helping out the NDF organization.

Sporting Clay Shoot

We are happy to announce all the businesses that helped and supported our Annual FFA Clay Shoot. Without their support it truly wouldn’t be possible for our chapter to hold such an amazing event! We look forward to next year's clay shoot and working with all these local businesses. We want to congratulate our first place team NA Dagerstrom Matt Coffin, Bruce Whalen, Steve Dorsa, Joe Osborn and Eric Paniaguea.

Businesses that donated prizes for our general raffle were Gateway, four $50 gift cards; Highmark, $550 donation; and Precision Engraving, water bottles.

Silver Sage FFA Trap Shoot fundraiser Winners of the Silver Sage FFA Trap Shoot fundraiser

These businesses sponsored a station for which we placed advertisement signs at the range:

Pizza Barn, Ruby Dome, Gun World, Wells Auto and Hardware, Gallagher Ford, Slater Seeding, American Ag Credit, Gary Konakis Automotive, Ruby Mountain Spring Water, Knights Cabinets, Boss Tanks, Modern Concrete, Empire Cat, Ignite Chiropractic, The Pill Box, Total Eyecare, Quantum Electric, Lacey Equipment Repair, I&E Electric, Arms R Us, Riverton GMC, River Clare's Pet Cremation Service, Dukes Diesel, Aspen Vet Clinic, Les Schwab Tires, Elko Federal Credit Union, High Desert Engineering, B3 Glass, Direct Force Maintenance, Orsi Transport, Cashell Mechanical, CORE International, Cummins, High Mark, Everything Elko, Family Dental Care.

Mule Deer Dinner

Each year the Mule Deer Foundation allows a few members to help with selling raffle tickets, displaying prizes, delivering prizes, and more! This event helps our members gain a few funds to help with the costs of the National Convention. We appreciate the opportunity to help out with the Mule Deer Foundation and look forward to next year's events!

Sponsors and Supporters

Thank you to the booster club (Alumni & Supporters) and rotary for their continued support. Rotary sponsors our students for the RYLA camp experience and our FFA Booster organization continues to raise money for our student members through scholarships, stipends, and help with national finances. We also had the opportunity through Nevada Gold Mines to take all State Degree recipients to the State Convention for no cost to those members.

We welcome all Silver Sage FFA parents to come to our next meeting to help support our students in planning our largest fundraiser of the year, Ranchers Round-Up. Please join us May 25 at 6 p.m. in Mr. Smith’s Ag room at Spring Creek High School.

Upcoming Activities:

End of the year BBQ, May 17

AG in the classes, May 18

SLC Parent Meeting, May 17

SLC Camp, June 19-22