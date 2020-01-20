Silver Sage FFA welcomes new Greenhands

SPRING CREEK -- With the end of 2019 came the end of the term of our Greenhand officer team who inducted new officers at our Christmas Jubilee on Dec. 19.
The new greenhand team is: President, Tessa Draves; Vice President, Rachel Kalvelage; Sentinel, Landon Albisu; Reporter, Elizabeth Perkins; Treasurer, Kodi Syme; Secretary, Samantha Clark; Advisor, Ella Buzzetti; and Historian, Dakota Flannery.
Greenhands received their greenhand degree, which is the first pin that they will be able to put on their Official Dress jackets. They were all excited to start their journey in our chapter. Second-year ag students received their chapter degree pins in hopes of earning their state degrees next year. We would like to thank the Alumni and supporters for providing dinner for everyone; we really appreciated it.
CDE practices have started for the Silver Sage FFA Chapter. CDE’s, or Career Development Events, are the competitions that FFA members participate in at State Convention. Practices started the week before Christmas break and will continue once a week until our State Convention in March.
You have free articles remaining.
Teams are getting narrowed down and everyone is getting excited for our Zone competition in a few weeks. Zone is where competitors, especially freshmen, learn how their contest will work at State in order to be more prepared and have a little experience.
The first semester is coming to an end for the ag students at Silver Sage. Everyone is cramming to get things in before grades are final. But, after the stress and end of the semester, Silver Sage will be having a ski day if the conditions allow it. Kids can have the chance to snowboard or ski to take the edge off after finals.
Lunch will be provided by the chapter. Members will need to provide a ride, equipment and a lift ticket for themselves.
The members at Silver Sage are also getting ready to attend Winter Leadership Training (WLT) on Feb. 11 and 12. WLT is a leadership training that is held every year to help individuals with their social skills and become better leaders. It rotates all around the state and this year we are in our very own Elko.
Members are excited to attend in hopes that it will be a fun and educational training.