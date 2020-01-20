Silver Sage FFA welcomes new Greenhands

SPRING CREEK -- With the end of 2019 came the end of the term of our Greenhand officer team who inducted new officers at our Christmas Jubilee on Dec. 19.

The new greenhand team is: President, Tessa Draves; Vice President, Rachel Kalvelage; Sentinel, Landon Albisu; Reporter, Elizabeth Perkins; Treasurer, Kodi Syme; Secretary, Samantha Clark; Advisor, Ella Buzzetti; and Historian, Dakota Flannery.

Greenhands received their greenhand degree, which is the first pin that they will be able to put on their Official Dress jackets. They were all excited to start their journey in our chapter. Second-year ag students received their chapter degree pins in hopes of earning their state degrees next year. We would like to thank the Alumni and supporters for providing dinner for everyone; we really appreciated it.

CDE practices have started for the Silver Sage FFA Chapter. CDE’s, or Career Development Events, are the competitions that FFA members participate in at State Convention. Practices started the week before Christmas break and will continue once a week until our State Convention in March.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}