Silver Sage hosts leadership camp

SPRING CREEK – Silver Silver Sage FFA had their chapter summer leadership camp at the South Fork Reservoir. The officers taught the greenhands and upcoming sophomores about the basics of FFA. This includes the colors and their meanings, some of the career development events our chapter offers, and what our trips to compete look like. We spent the whole day playing games, kayaking, swimming, and paddle boarding, playing in the hot summer weather.

August 2-5, the chapter officers attended officer retreat on a private ranch in Northern Nevada. They planned out the whole year for the chapter and all of the events included. They got to watch movies, played pool, roped, played cornhole and Frisbee, rode horses and went swimming and stayed up late to bond closer as a team.

On the 6th of August, at the Elko county fairgrounds, the livestock fair occurred. Silver Sage FFA’s members who raised livestock this year showed their project animals in showmanship and market classes. After the show, the students had the opportunity to sell their market animals for profit. The students wore their FFA attire while showing and represented our chapter at this annual event. We would like to thank the buyers and all their support in our members’ projects. Your support helps these young showmen further their experiences and invest in new projects and their future.