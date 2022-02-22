Silver State Fitness donates to Spring Creek High School basketball

SPRING CREEK – Silver State Fitness has donated $500 to the Spring Creek High School Booster Club.

The donation was part of the new fitness club’s January promotion, said manager Stephanie Youngquist.

“For every new member who signed up in January, the fees were donated,” which came to $250, she said.

The club investors then matched the amount, donating another $250 to the school.

Principal Paul McAnany, along with varsity basketball players Brynley Stewart and Maddox Moye, accepted the donation on behalf of the booster club.

“It all goes back to the kids,” McAnany said. “It goes to the booster club to buy uniforms and travel.”

Youngquist was joined by Amanda Pillmore, certified personal trainer at Silver State Fitness, and said the donation was an opportunity for the club to “give back to the community.

“We’re hoping this helps them out,” Youngquist said.

McAnany thanked the club and parents for their donation.

“It’s nice that parents are helping out, the club is helping out,” he said. “You guys are awesome. Thank you.”

